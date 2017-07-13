Collision leaves one injured in Warren County - WSMV Channel 4

Collision leaves one injured in Warren County


WOODBURN, KY (WSMV) -

Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a vehicle and a train on July 13, around 5:00 a.m.

One person, identified as Charlotte Wooten, 36, was struck by a train at the crossing on Market Street.

Wooten was taken to Skyline Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

The investigation continues.

