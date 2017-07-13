Drug arrest after traffic stop in Warren County

One person has been arrested following a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Lane at Clay Street on July 13 around 3:00 a.m.

The driver threw two items out the window when deputies pulled the vehicle over.

After investigation, deputies found two bags of methamphetamine.

The driver, Jenny Doolin-Coffman, 24, was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Doolin is charged with careless driving, no operators/moped license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.