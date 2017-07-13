Drug arrest after traffic stop in Warren County - WSMV Channel 4

Drug arrest after traffic stop in Warren County

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
BOWLING GREEN, KY (WSMV) -

One person has been arrested following a traffic stop on Veterans Memorial Lane at Clay Street on July 13 around 3:00 a.m.

The driver threw two items out the window when deputies pulled the vehicle over.

After investigation, deputies found two bags of methamphetamine.

The driver, Jenny Doolin-Coffman, 24, was taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

Doolin is charged with careless driving, no operators/moped license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.