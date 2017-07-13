Police search for suspect involved in overnight chase in West Nashville

Metro police are searching for a suspect involved an overnight chase through Bellevue and West Nashville.



Police tell Channel 4, just before midnight on Wednesday, a driver on Charlotte Avenue near 33rd Avenue North appeared to intentionally swerve, trying to hit the officer with his car and then took off.



Officers were unable to locate the suspect at that time.



A couple hours later, police spotted the same vehicle near the Nashville West Shopping Center and tried to pull the driver over.



According to police, the suspect took off again and was driving erratically.



Officers put spikes down at the intersection of Old Hickory Boulevard and Charlotte Pike in an attempt to stop the driver.



The suspect made it about a mile before pulling into the driver of a home and running into a nearby wooded area.



Police chased the suspect into the woods, but were not able to find him.



