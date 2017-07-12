Woman’s heart monitor phone line cut over billing issue

A Nashville woman’s struggle with her elderly mother’s AT&T home phone service finally came to a head this week when the phone line was disconnected for the second time in a month.

“She has a pacemaker, defibrillator, and the heart monitor is connected to the phone line,” Latoya Harrison told Channel 4.

Harrison’s mother Eloise Williams is bedridden and in poor health. Williams’ doctors monitor her heart through a device that sends information from her pacemaker through her home phone to their office.

Harrison said a billing issue caused AT&T to disconnect the phone earlier this week.

“Every month I have to talk to AT&T about the telephone service and how important it is,” she said. “But it didn’t seem to matter.”

Harrison said the phone service issues started back in April. An AT&T representative convinced her to “bundle” her mother’s home phone service with internet service because it would be cheaper.

“We accepted that bundle so we could get the flat rate,” Harrison said. “They send a bill, we pay the bill. It still gets turned off because they say we have two separate accounts, which I didn’t know.”

Harrison said she spends hours on the phone with AT&T customer service every time the phone is disconnected. Finally this week she learned she has two separate accounts for internet and phone service, and she’s only been paying the bill for internet, which her mother doesn’t even use.

“It’s just gotten so frustrating,” Harrison said. “Mother doesn’t even know how to work the internet. I fear that something could happen to mother, that the office may not be notified that something is wrong.”

AT&T released the following statement to Channel 4 Wednesday afternoon:

We have ensured Ms. Williams’ telephone service is connected. We are working with her daughter to clarify any issues with this account and apologize for any inconvenience.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.