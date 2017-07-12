Driver injured after plywood blows off trailer

Police said the driver may not have realized what happened. (Source: Franklin PD)

A driver was injured after several pieces of plywood flew off a trailer and into the window of his box truck.

Police said it happened on Interstate 65 near Murfreesboro Road around 2 p.m. A second vehicle was also damaged by the plywood.

The trailer was being towed by a white SUV that did not stop. Police are working to identify the driver.

Police said the driver of the SUV may not have released what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.

