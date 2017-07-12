Metro police warn of new real estate scam

A dangerous game, called the Blue Whale challenge, is making headlines around the country. Two families are now blaming the online game for their teens committing suicide last week.More >>
Metro police say scam artists are taking advantage of Nashville’s hot real estate market.More >>
A Nashville woman’s struggle with her elderly mother’s AT&T home phone service finally came to a head this week when the phone line was disconnected for the second time in a month.More >>
A driver was injured after several pieces of plywood flew off a trailer and into the window of his box truck.More >>
Instead of demolishing a 100-year-old building full of history, the city of Gallatin decided to pick it up and move it.More >>
With temperatures in the mid-90s on Wednesday, pets are at a high risk of heat-related illnesses, even death.More >>
The TBI has arrested a Hohenwald man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and violating the sex offender registry.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has postponed her album and canceled her tour after suffering a stroke earlier this year.More >>
The city of Nashville fought a losing battle this spring as a state law passed that lets people with gun permits enter city buses and its main bus terminal with their guns.More >>
Walgreens and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced on Wednesday that a subsidiary of VUMC will operate and provide clinical services at 14 retail health clinics inside the pharmacy across Middle Tennessee, according to a news release.More >>
The highest-paid Metro general government employee is getting a big raise.More >>
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >>
If a sexually explicit picture is taken, and it's agreed between a couple that it will remain private, you can spend time in jail if you share it.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >>
Verizon confirmed on Wednesday the personal data of 6 million customers has leaked online.More >>
A mother didn’t wait for police to help her find her kidnapped son on Friday night.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
