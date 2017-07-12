Historic home in Gallatin gets picked up and moved

The 100-year-old building was moved about 700 yards. (WSMV)

Instead of demolishing a 100-year-old building full of history, the city of Gallatin decided to pick it up and move it.

Gallatin needed a city engineering building. They planned to build a new one, but city leaders had a very different idea.

Inches at a time, the 100-year-old home moved toward its new home on Wednesday.

The 700-yard, 75-minute ride cost about $100,000.

“The very worst case is you get the house sideways and things start to fall,” said city engineer Nick Tuttle.

The building was once a home, then a law office. Tearing it down and building new was about the same price, but would lose history and style. So Gallatin, which promotes itself as hip, went with style.

“A unique opportunity for a city to have a municipal building that’s not a typical municipal building,” said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown.

To make that happen, they delicately drove between street lamps and electric poles, and everything is still standing.

“Everything has worked perfectly. We couldn’t have asked for a better move to this point,” Tuttle said.

Gallatin residents said the city has prettier historic buildings, but agree beauty doesn’t have to come first.

“There are a lot of elements about it, more and more meaningful as the years go by,” Brown said.

The move isn’t finished, but the hardest part is over. The building will be part of the public works facility.

Volunteer State Bank in Gallatin liked the idea of the historic move, so they kicked in $20,000 to help pay for it.

