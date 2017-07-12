TBI arrests Lewis Co. man accused of sexual exploitation of minor

The TBI has arrested a Hohenwald man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and violating the sex offender registry.

Last month, TBI special agents received a tip about an image of a minor that had been uploaded to an online account.

Investigators determined the account belonged to 38-year-old Jeffrey Brown.

Brown was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of violation of the sex offender registry. He is being held at the Lewis County jail without bond.

