Tennessee cities adjust to law letting guns in buses, hubs

The TBI has arrested a Hohenwald man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and violating the sex offender registry.More >>
The TBI has arrested a Hohenwald man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor and violating the sex offender registry.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has postponed her album and canceled her tour after suffering a stroke earlier this year.More >>
Country music legend Loretta Lynn has postponed her album and canceled her tour after suffering a stroke earlier this year.More >>
The city of Nashville fought a losing battle this spring as a state law passed that lets people with gun permits enter city buses and its main bus terminal with their guns.More >>
The city of Nashville fought a losing battle this spring as a state law passed that lets people with gun permits enter city buses and its main bus terminal with their guns.More >>
Walgreens and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced on Wednesday that a subsidiary of VUMC will operate and provide clinical services at 14 retail health clinics inside the pharmacy across Middle Tennessee, according to a news release.More >>
Walgreens and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced on Wednesday that a subsidiary of VUMC will operate and provide clinical services at 14 retail health clinics inside the pharmacy across Middle Tennessee, according to a news release.More >>
The hospital has filed a certificate of need application to add 72 inpatient beds and more outpatient services.More >>
The hospital has filed a certificate of need application to add 72 inpatient beds and more outpatient services.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Antioch business. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Antioch business. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
The mayor's office say there is not a plan in the works to privatize Nashville International Airport.More >>
The mayor's office say there is not a plan in the works to privatize Nashville International Airport.More >>
Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking.More >>
Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The 100-year-old home was scheduled to be demolished until the owner decided to donate the home to the city instead, along with $20,000 for moving expenses.More >>
The 100-year-old home was scheduled to be demolished until the owner decided to donate the home to the city instead, along with $20,000 for moving expenses.More >>