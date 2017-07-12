Vanderbilt Health to provide services at 14 Walgreens clinics

Walgreens and Vanderbilt University Medical Center announced on Wednesday that a subsidiary of VUMC will operate and provide clinical services at 14 retail health clinics inside the pharmacy across Middle Tennessee, according to a news release.

The existing Healthcare Clinic at these locations, currently managed by Walgreens, will transition to VUMC in November and will be known then as Vanderbilt Health Clinic at Walgreens.

“We are pleased to announce this new collaborative relationship with Walgreens, which reflects the efforts of both our organizations to make high-quality health care services more accessible and coordinated for patients living throughout Middle Tennessee,” said C. Wright Pinson, MBA, M.D., deputy chief executive officers and chief health system officer for VUMC, in a news release.

At these 14 Walgreen locations, patients will be able to see Vanderbilt Health clinicians seven days a week, including evenings, giving patients the option to access a variety of health care services without an appointment.

“This is a great opportunity of Walgreens to work even closer with Vanderbilt Health,” said Pat Carroll, M.D., chief medical officer for Walgreens Healthcare Clinics, in a press release. “Today’s announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to collaborate with community health systems, like Vanderbilt Health, to offer convenient access to affordable healthcare services while helping to ensure a true continuum of care for our patients.

When the transition is complete, Vanderbilt Health associated clinics will be located at the following Walgreens stores:

Nashville

3500 Gallatin Pike

5555 Edmondson Pike

518 Donelson Pike

4243 Harding Pike

Bellevue

7601 Highway 70 S.

Clarksville

1954 Madison St.

Franklin

9100 Carothers Pkwy.

Gallatin

585 Nashville Pike

Hendersonville

198 E. Main St.

Hermitage

400 Tulip Grove Rd.

Lebanon

1303 W. Main St.

La Vergne

5000 Murfreesboro Rd.

Murfreesboro

2401 Old Fort Pkwy.

Smyrna

400 Sam Ridley Pkwy.

