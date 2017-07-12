Saint Thomas files application to expand in Rutherford County

Saint Thomas Rutherford is hoping to expand its facility as part of a $55 million project.

The hospital has filed a certificate of need application to add 72 inpatient beds and more outpatient services.

Hospital officials say this expansion is needed to address the growing community in Rutherford County and the aging population.

Saint Thomas Health has also filed an application to invest $16.2 million in the surgery center at the Saint Thomas Medical Partners - New Salem care center.

Both projects will have to be approved by the Health Services and Development Agency. Hearings have been scheduled for October.

"Rutherford County is a large and growing market with diverse healthcare needs, and we must respond to meet the needs of the community," said Karen Springer, president and CEO of Saint Thomas Health and senior vice president of Ascension Healthcare, in a news release. "This investment is an integral part of achieving our vision in Rutherford and the surrounding counties, and furthers our mission of serving all persons, with special attention to those most in need."

Saint Thomas Health, which is a member of Ascension Health, operates nine hospitals in Tennessee.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.