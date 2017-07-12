Loretta Lynn postpones new album, cancels tour

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has postponed her album and canceled her tour after suffering a stroke earlier this year.

Lynn, 85, has been advised by her doctors to stay home while she is recuperating.

The star was originally supposed to release her new album in August. She says she will release it next year instead.

The singer released this statement on her website:

Thank you so much for all of your prayers, love, and support. I’m happy to say that I’m at home with my family and getting better by the day! My main focus now is making a full recovery so that I can get back to putting all of me into what I love, sharing my music with all of you. My new album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, was originally scheduled to come in August this year. I now want to wait to release it next year because this record is so special for me. It deserves me at my best and I can’t wait to share it. I want to thank everyone for hanging in there with me. I am getting stronger every day and can’t wait to get back out there with all of you. I’m just letting everybody know that Willie ain’t dead yet and neither am I, and I can’t wait to see all of you on the road!”

