Mayor's office: No plan in works to privatize BNA

The mayor's office say there is not a plan in the works to privatize Nashville International Airport.

Mayor Megan Barry reportedly heard about a proposal about the FAA's pilot program.

Sean Braisted, spokesman for Mayor Megan Barry, issued this statement to Channel 4:

There is not now nor has there ever been a plan to pursue a private-public partnership at the Airport Authority. The administration heard an interesting proposal and learned more about the FAA’s pilot program, but that is the extent of it. We will continue to monitor the progress in St. Louis to inform a decision about whether this a concept worth pursuing in Nashville at some point in the future. The top priority of the administration remains the development of a mass transit plan and the introduction and passage of a referendum for a sustainable funding mechanism in 2018.

