Fugitive on TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list arrested in Nashville

Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, was arrested in Nashville. (Source: TBI)

A fugitive on the TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list has been arrested in Nashville.

Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking.

Radley was also wanted in Nashville for aggravated assault on an officer and several other drug charges.

Authorities have confirmed that Radley is a member of the Gangster Disciples.

Radley was arrested at the Shell gas station on Murfreesboro Pike near Interstate 24 on Wednesday morning. Channel 4 has exclusive video of the arrest.

JUST IN: Wanted Top 10 fugitive Deangelo Radley is in law enforcement custody. More details soon! pic.twitter.com/cNx5hWTJUW — TBI (@TBInvestigation) July 12, 2017

