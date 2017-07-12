Chef Paulette's Sicilian Summer Squash

Sicilian Summer Squash
4-5 small yellow squash, ends trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1 medium onion, peeled & diced
olive oil for sautéing
1 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes
1/3 cup parmigiano cheese, cut into small cubes
salt & pepper to taste
a few leaves of fresh basil, torn
Heat a little olive oil in a medium saucepan. Sauté onion for 2 minutes, add cut up squash. Season with salt. Cook for 5 minutes on medium heat, add tomatoes. Season with a little more salt. Simmer 15 minutes. Add cheese, cook another five minutes until heated through. Add basil. Optional: serve with grated cheese on the side.