Chef Paulette's Sicilian Summer Squash

Sicilian Summer Squash

4-5 small yellow squash, ends trimmed and cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1 medium onion, peeled & diced

olive oil for sautéing

1 15-ounce can crushed tomatoes

1/3 cup parmigiano cheese, cut into small cubes

salt & pepper to taste

a few leaves of fresh basil, torn

Heat a little olive oil in a medium saucepan. Sauté onion for 2 minutes, add cut up squash. Season with salt. Cook for 5 minutes on medium heat, add tomatoes. Season with a little more salt. Simmer 15 minutes. Add cheese, cook another five minutes until heated through. Add basil. Optional: serve with grated cheese on the side.