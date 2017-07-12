Historic Gallatin home moving to new location

City officials in Gallatin are working to move a historic home to a new location.

The 100-year-old home was scheduled to be demolished until the owner decided to donate the home to the city instead, along with $20,000 for moving expenses.

The city's engineering department will be using the building once it is renovated.

The route for moving the home is 2,200 feet long and avoids major roadways. The route begins at 554 West Main St. and continues to 633 Long Hollow Pike.

“It’s iconic, and this house has been sitting here on Main Street for 100 years,” said Gallatin City Engineer Nick Tuttle in a news release. “You always want to preserve the history and character of the community, and this is an opportunity for us to do that.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.