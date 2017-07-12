Flagpole removed from Capitol as part of restoration work

The flagpole on the State Capitol cupola is being taken down due to repairs.

Work is underway to restore the iron cup that holds the flagpole at the top of the building.

The restoration project is expected to take at least six months to finish.

In addition, everything is getting a fresh coat of paint, along with some new interior and exterior lighting.

New flagpoles have been installed on the east side of the Capitol building.

The project, which will cost over $2 million, is expected to be completed by April 2018.

The State Building Commission approved the project back in 2013.

Officials say the repairs are necessary because the building has deteriorated since its construction in 1859 because of exposure to the elements and the quality of the limestone. The last restoration took place in the 1950s.

Crews are about to remove the cupola from the state capitol building so they can work on it. This could take months. pic.twitter.com/SRmtgNFKia — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) July 12, 2017

