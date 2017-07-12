Tennessee man arrested in North Carolina in 2015 deaths

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Antioch business. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
The mayor's office say there is not a plan in the works to privatize Nashville International Airport.
Deangelo Martinez Radley, 35, was wanted by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for multiple charges involving cocaine trafficking.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.
The 100-year-old home was scheduled to be demolished until the owner decided to donate the home to the city instead, along with $20,000 for moving expenses.
The flagpole on the State Capitol cupola is being taken down on Wednesday due to repairs.
The Southeastern Conference is exploring moving its annual media days out of the Birmingham area for the first time.
Deputy U.S. marshals in North Carolina have arrested a man in the deaths of three people in Tennessee in 2015.
Mayor Megan Barry is asking for more than $26 million to upgrade equipment throughout Metro Government, including cameras that Channel 4 has extensively reported on.
Two state senators are asking the state to take a closer look at how corporal punishment is used on children with disabilities.
