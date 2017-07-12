Senators ask state to investigate corporal punishment - WSMV Channel 4

TN senators ask state to investigate corporal punishment for students with special needs

Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo) Tennessee State Capitol building (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Two state senators are asking the state to take a closer look at how corporal punishment is used on children with disabilities.

It's a topic that garnered statewide attention after a Channel 4 I-Team investigation.

In May, the I-Team analyzed data from every single school in Middle Tennessee.

Channel 4 found 60 schools where students with disabilities received physical discipline at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities. This data is from one single school year.

In a letter to the state comptroller on Tuesday, state Sens. Dolores Gresham and Rusty Crowe said this:

It appears that children with disabilities are receiving disciplinary action, including corporal punishment, at a much higher rate.

We would appreciate if the Office of Research and Education Accountability could research this.

More than 40 school districts in the Midstate still use corporal punishment.

TN Rep. Jason Powell has already pledged to file a bill that would ban the practice, specifically for students with special needs.

Efforts to ban corporal punishment for all students have failed in previous years.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

