A Channel 4 I-Team investigation has found that at 60 schools in Middle Tennessee, students with disabilities received corporal punishment at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities.

Christy Smith said her daughter was bruised after being paddled. (WSMV)

Students with disabilities punished at higher rate at 60 Middle Tennessee schools

A state lawmaker has vowed to file legislation that would ban the use of corporal punishment against students with special needs following an investigation by the Channel 4 I-Team.

Lawmaker calls to ban corporal punishment for students with special needs

TN Comptroller to investigate use of corporal punishment on children with disabilities

The Tennessee Comptroller's office said Thursday that it would be looking into the use of corporal punishment among students with disabilities after a request from two state senators and a Channel 4 I-Team investigation.

John Dunn, a spokesman for the Comptroller's office, confirmed the department would investigate.

Two state senators asked the state to take a closer look at how corporal punishment is used on children with disabilities.

It's a topic that garnered statewide attention after a Channel 4 I-Team investigation.

In May, the I-Team analyzed data from every single school in Middle Tennessee.

Channel 4 found 60 schools where students with disabilities received physical discipline at a higher rate than their peers without disabilities. This data is from one single school year.

In a letter to the state comptroller on Tuesday, state Sens. Dolores Gresham and Rusty Crowe said this:

It appears that children with disabilities are receiving disciplinary action, including corporal punishment, at a much higher rate. We would appreciate if the Office of Research and Education Accountability could research this.

More than 40 school districts in the Midstate still use corporal punishment.

TN Rep. Jason Powell has already pledged to file a bill that would ban the practice, specifically for students with special needs.

Efforts to ban corporal punishment for all students have failed in previous years.

