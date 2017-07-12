Funding requested to improve equipment at Metro parks - WSMV Channel 4

Funding requested to improve equipment, including cameras, at Metro parks

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Mayor Megan Barry is asking for more than $26 million to upgrade equipment throughout Metro Government, including cameras that Channel 4 has extensively reported on.

Last August, a man reportedly raped a young woman at Hamilton Creek Park near Percy Priest Lake.

Police said the 18-year-old babysitter was attacked while the twin toddlers she was taking care of watched from nearby.

Channel 4 learned there were cameras in the park at the time of the assault, but the surveillance tape on them is blank because they don't work.

The mother of the twins that saw the attack thinks the cameras give the wrong idea.

"It's a false sense of security, I think. People see those and think, oh I am safe if something was to happen, and yet they don't even work," she said.

Eventually, the rape suspect was caught, but many believe the process would have been much quicker if the cameras had been working.

The Metro Parks and Recreation Department is asking for $500,000 to improve their cameras.

While the request doesn't mention Hamilton Creek Park specifically, they say "equipment is absolutely necessary at this time" and that the equipment will promote public safety.

