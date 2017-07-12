THP investigating fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County - WSMV Channel 4

THP investigating fatal crash on I-24 in Rutherford County

Posted:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.

The wreck happened early Wednesday morning in the eastbound lanes at the exit for Fentress Boulevard.

THP troopers are no longer at the scene of the crash, but their investigation is ongoing.

  • Special

    Rutherford County news

