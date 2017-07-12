Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County - WSMV Channel 4

Pedestrian killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes at the exit for Fortress Boulevard.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed a pedestrian was killed in the crash but would not release additional details because of the ongoing investigation.

