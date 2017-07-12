Community rallies around Murfreesboro mosque after vandalism

Hundreds gathered to show their support for the Muslim community in Murfreesboro. (WSMV)

Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the Muslim community at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.

The mosque was the target of vandals earlier this week.

A spokesperson for the mosque said even though he has been in Tennessee for 35 years, he is always surprised at the outpouring of love in the Volunteer State.

"Our community has endured a lot and has been subjected to lot of pain. Every time, this great community turns such incidences into such great outcomes," said Dr. Saleh Sbenaty, who is the spokesperson for the mosque.

On Monday, mosque leaders found vulgar remarks spray-painted on the walls of the building, along with bacon draped over door handles.

The mosque has faced a long history of vandals, protests and lawsuits. There were marches before any building started, and at one pint, excavators were doused with accelerant. Litigation questioned if there was enough public notice about the center's construction.

Police have not released information about the vandalism suspects.

