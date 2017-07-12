Crews hit water main while trying to replace utility poles

The water main break is happening on Franklin Pike. (WSMV)

Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Oak Hill neighborhood.

Workers were trying to replace utility poles when they struck the 18-inch water main at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Battery Lane.

The home closest to the water main break was not damaged but has a lot of water in the yard.

One lane will remain closed for several hours in the area as crews complete their repairs.

A spokesperson for Metro Water Services said the break could affect customers in Brentwood, Forest Hills, Berry Hills and Oak Hill. No water outages have been reported at this time.

