Crews hit water main while trying to replace utility poles

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.More >>
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County.More >>
Workers were trying to replace utility poles at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Battery Lane when they struck the water main.More >>
Workers were trying to replace utility poles at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Battery Lane when they struck the water main.More >>
Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the Muslim community at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.More >>
Hundreds of people came out to show their support for the Muslim community at the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro on Tuesday night.More >>
The gray Toyota Camry was trying to get onto Interstate 40 East from Highway 70. The driver ended up going off the road, down the hill and hitting a tree.More >>
The gray Toyota Camry was trying to get onto Interstate 40 East from Highway 70. The driver ended up going off the road, down the hill and hitting a tree.More >>
A pilot project estimated to cost between $250,000 and $300,000 is looking to improve crowding and pedestrian safety on Broadway.More >>
A pilot project estimated to cost between $250,000 and $300,000 is looking to improve crowding and pedestrian safety on Broadway.More >>
Two vehicles collided on South Tunnel Road overnight. It's not clear what caused the crash.More >>
Two vehicles collided on South Tunnel Road overnight. It's not clear what caused the crash.More >>
The victim was robbed and stabbed at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway.More >>
The victim was robbed and stabbed at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway.More >>
If a sexually explicit picture is taken, and it's agreed between a couple that it will remain private, you can spend time in jail if you share it.More >>
If a sexually explicit picture is taken, and it's agreed between a couple that it will remain private, you can spend time in jail if you share it.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Antioch business. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Antioch business. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
A woman with a lengthy criminal history was arrested on prostitution charges in Wilson County on Sunday.More >>
A woman with a lengthy criminal history was arrested on prostitution charges in Wilson County on Sunday.More >>
The highest-paid Metro general government employee is getting a big raise.More >>
The highest-paid Metro general government employee is getting a big raise.More >>
The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >>
The civil trial of a railroad company accused of negligence in the 2014 death of a movie worker opened Tuesday with jurors watching video of the film crew fleeing a freight train moments before the fatal crash on a Georgia railroad bridge.More >>
If a sexually explicit picture is taken, and it's agreed between a couple that it will remain private, you can spend time in jail if you share it.More >>
If a sexually explicit picture is taken, and it's agreed between a couple that it will remain private, you can spend time in jail if you share it.More >>
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >>
Uddin was given credit for serving 603 days in jail.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
Hadley had beautiful twin boys Monday afternoon, Isaiah Dobbs and Amos Reed.More >>
A Georgia judge has ordered a New Mexico man to carry around a photo of an 18-year-old girl who died in a crash that the man caused.More >>
A Georgia judge has ordered a New Mexico man to carry around a photo of an 18-year-old girl who died in a crash that the man caused.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.More >>
Athletic sportswear company Adidas has made a woman's shoe for every state in the U.S. and you can get your hands on a pair, but it'll cost you. Check out all 50 state shoes!More >>
Athletic sportswear company Adidas has made a woman's shoe for every state in the U.S. and you can get your hands on a pair, but it'll cost you. Check out all 50 state shoes!More >>