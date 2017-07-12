Crews hit water main while trying to replace utility poles - WSMV Channel 4

Crews hit water main while trying to replace utility poles

The water main break is happening on Franklin Pike. (WSMV) The water main break is happening on Franklin Pike. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Crews are working to repair a water main break in the Oak Hill neighborhood.

Workers were trying to replace utility poles when they struck the 18-inch water main at the intersection of Franklin Pike and Battery Lane.

The home closest to the water main break was not damaged but has a lot of water in the yard.

One lane will remain closed for several hours in the area as crews complete their repairs.

A spokesperson for Metro Water Services said the break could affect customers in Brentwood, Forest Hills, Berry Hills and Oak Hill. No water outages have been reported at this time.

