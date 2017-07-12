Injuries reported in crash on South Tunnel Road in Portland - WSMV Channel 4

Injuries reported in crash on South Tunnel Road in Portland

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened on South Tunnel Road. (Source: Channel 4 viewer) The crash happened on South Tunnel Road. (Source: Channel 4 viewer)
PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) -

Police say minor injuries were reported in a wreck in Portland.

Two vehicles collided on South Tunnel Road overnight.

It's not clear what caused the crash.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Injuries reported in crash on South Tunnel Road in PortlandMore>>

  • Special

    Sumner County news

    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Sumner County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.