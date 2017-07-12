Suspect wanted in robbery, stabbing in downtown Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect wanted in robbery, stabbing in downtown Nashville

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV) (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Nashville.

The victim was robbed and stabbed at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor cuts to his head.

Police said the assailant stole the cash the victim had on him.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Suspect wanted in robbery, stabbing in downtown NashvilleMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.