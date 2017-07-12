Suspect wanted in robbery, stabbing in downtown Nashville

Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Nashville.

The victim was robbed and stabbed at the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Broadway.

The man was taken to the hospital with minor cuts to his head.

Police said the assailant stole the cash the victim had on him.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

