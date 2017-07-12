Police looking for driver involved west Nashville crash - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for driver involved west Nashville crash

Posted: Updated:
The crash happened on Highway 70 at I-40 East. (WSMV) The crash happened on Highway 70 at I-40 East. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for a driver involved in a west Nashville crash.

A gray Toyota Camry was trying to get onto Interstate 40 East from Highway 70, but the driver ended up going off the road, down the hill and hitting a tree.

Police were not able to find the driver at the scene.

