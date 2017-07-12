Man breaks in, steals alcohol from Antioch liquor store

Police are still looking for the suspected burglar. (WSMV)

Police are investigating an early morning break-in at an Antioch liquor store.

The burglar used a hammer to break open the window of the JT Liquor Store on Murfreesboro Pike on Wednesday morning.

According to the store owner, the thief was able to get away with four bottles of Patron.

Surveillance video shows the man falling through the window onto the ground inside the business. He gets up and then knocks over a bunch of vodka bottles before slipping and falling again.

Police and the store owner said the burglar left behind a trail of blood.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect. They are working to see if he is connected to any other crimes in the area.

