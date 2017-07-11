Nashville woman says "Revenge Porn" law may help her get justice

Revenge pornography is a new problem sweeping the internet.

Now a new Tennessee law is on the books and one of the very first cases of its kind is right here in Nashville.

If a sexually explicit picture is taken, and it's agreed between a couple that it will remain private, you can spend time in jail if you share it.

Shaunquita Reese says she knew her ex, Jaumarice Cooper had snapped a shot of her performing a sex act while they were together.

It was never meant to be shared with anyone, but all of a sudden Reese said it was shared with the world.

“You really hate me that much to do something like that to me?" said Reese.

Reese says the two have gotten into a war of words on social media

“He’ll say some mean things and I'll say some mean things,” said Reese.

She says she never thought that very private photo would be seen by complete strangers.

“I don’t go out. I feel ashamed to go out,” said Reese.

She says the explicit post was “liked” so many times, Cooper made a shirt with the phrase and sold it.

“You can’t do people like that and think that months are going to pass and I am just going to forget about it because I am not,” said Reese.

Reese called police, and a detective told her about the Revenge Porn law, passed just last year.

Representative Jason Powell was a co-sponsor.

“Dealing with revenge porn was a new problem, but one that needed to be dealt with because it is so rapidly problematic for so many different people,” said Powell.

Tennessee is one of 38 states to have a Revenge Porn law on the books.

“I want the men or women who are thinking about exposing someone don't do it,” said Reese.

Cooper has been charged with unlawful exposure and the case has been bound over to the grand jury.

Channel 4 tried getting in touch with Cooper for a comment, but was unsuccessful.

