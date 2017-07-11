High temperatures take toll on Nashville's most vulnerable citizens

Tuesday was the hottest day of the year in Metro Nashville, as temperatures reached 95 degrees.

The Nashville Rescue Mission activated its heat patrol, handing out water and offering rides to the shelter for many of the city’s roughly 2,000 homeless residents.

Officials with the shelter say they’ll serve about 2,000 meals per day this time of year, and they’re always looking for more food and water donations.

Dehydration is a serious problem with the homeless in Nashville, and the Rescue Mission is one of only a few daytime shelters allowing them to get out of the heat.

Doctors at Vanderbilt University Medical Center also issued a public warning about heat exhaustion and heat stroke with the temperatures expected to reach the low to mid 90s for the rest of the week.

Dr. Corey Slovis said emergency room visits for heat exhaustion and heat stroke often increase when the temperatures stay above 90 for several days. His best advice is to listen to your body, especially if you feel lightheaded and your body stops sweating.

He also said it’s important to watch your salt intake and drink electrolytes to stay hydrated.

