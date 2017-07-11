Hot weather leads to small fire on Music City Star

The Music City Star commuter train caught a small oil fire Tuesday afternoon during rush hour service.

According to the Nashville Metro Transit Authority, the train was heading outbound and pulling into Donelson Station around 4:30 p.m. when crews found a small fire on the exterior axle.

Passengers were taken off the train and transported to their final destinations through a supplemental bus route.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Reports indicate the fire was caused by the oil on the wheel overheating, ignited by extreme hot weather conditions.

The damaged car was taken to the Lebanon yard to be looked at further and repaired.

The train service will operate as scheduled Wednesday.

