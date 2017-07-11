Brentwood parents looking into the city forming its own school district

Some parents are looking into schools in Brentwood breaking off and forming their own district. (WSMV)

Some parents in Brentwood want the city to explore its own school district. With dozens of families moving to Williamson County for its schools, some feel areas with less growth might get left behind.

There’s a parent group forming called Study Brentwood that wants the city to do a feasibility study, and it’s not the first time it has been brought up.

Williamson County is feeling growth in nearly every corner except Brentwood.

"Brentwood’s growth has actually slowed down, especially compared to some of the rest of the county, and I don’t picture our growth being very rapid in the near or distant future," said Rhea Little, a Brentwood City Commissioner.

That’s one reason some Brentwood parents are concerned about what happens to the schools. Grady Tabor has children at Brentwood Middle and High Schools. He spoke to city commission Monday night to push for a feasibility study to explore breaking off from Williamson County Schools.

"There’s so much new growth coming in, the growth of student’s coming in. Over the next five years, the Brentwood student population is going to grow about half the rate of the rest of the county," said Tabor.

Little said residents brought up that kind of study in the spring while the county discussed possible rezoning and the school budget. Some residents were concerned enough of their taxes weren’t going toward Brentwood’s schools.

"All of that growth to the south is going to require new schools. So our concern is we have schools that are already 40, 35, 45 years old, so we have either renovation needs or we have school replacement needs," said Tabor.

Little said the city would have to look into the cost, structure, staff and more, and either city staff or an outside tax-paid consultant could do the work and see if it’s a good idea. Then, it would be up to city residents to vote on a referendum, Little said.

"It would be very complex and a very arduous task to do that, to set up a city school system. So I don’t think it would be anything people would go into lightly," said Little.

There is only one separate school district in Williamson County, Franklin Special School District, and they have 3,300 students from Kindergarten to 8th grade.

Tabor and other parents told Channel 4 that they just want to know if becoming their own district is possible.

