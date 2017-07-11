Police hand out ice cream to North Precinct residents - WSMV Channel 4

Police hand out ice cream to North Precinct residents

Metro Police handed out free ice cream to residents in the North Precinct on Tuesday. (WSMV) Metro Police handed out free ice cream to residents in the North Precinct on Tuesday. (WSMV)
Metro Police officers from the North Precinct helped locals beat the heat on the summer’s hottest day so far on Tuesday.

Officers rented an ice cream truck and gave out free ice cream from Joelton to Germantown.

“We want to serve the community, get to know the community, and this is just one way to do that,” said North Precinct Commander Terrence Graves.

Officers handed out hundreds of ice cream treats, all of which was donated.

