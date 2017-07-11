Police looking for man who burglarized Madison liquor store

The burglar smashed in the door of the store before stealing the liquor. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Surveillance of the man casing the Madison Beverage Warehouse just after 3 a.m. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police are looking for the man who broke into Madison Beverage Warehouse early Saturday morning and stole a lot of Crown Royal whiskey in the process.

According to police, the man smashed the front door window with a rock around 3:30 a.m. He then headed straight for the Crown Royal.

The man made two trips loading bottles into his car, a newer model silver Chevrolet Impala. He was wearing a gray hoodie, a white t-shirt, white sneakers and gloves.

Other surveillance footage shows him casing the liquor store about 20 minutes earlier without the hoodie. That footage shows a tattoo sleeve on his left arm and a spider web tattoo on his right elbow.

The Crown Royal is valued at a few hundred dollars, but the man caused over $1,000 in damage to the door.

Anyone who recognizes the burglar is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

