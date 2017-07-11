Battle of the Badges blood drive on July 17

A member of the Davidson County Sheriff's Office gives blood at the 2016 Battle of the Badges. (WSMV)

Friendly competition is scheduled for next week to see how many people the city’s public safety employees can get to donate blood.

The fire department, sheriff’s office and police department are going head-to-head for the Music City Battle of the Badges.

The blood drive will be held on Monday, July 17 from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

The trash talking between the agencies began on Tuesday at a press conference announcing the event.

“I want you to know we have fun in the competition. We do that every day, trying to do a really good job with one another and sometimes against one another,” said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. “I don’t know of a better cause where we all jump in and try and make a significant effort to improve the City of Nashville.”

Members of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office are the reigning champs, donating 339 pints of blood last year.

