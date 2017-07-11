MTSU survey finds Predators favorite pro team in Midstate

The Nashville Predators are Middle Tennessee’s favorite sports team according to a new survey released by Middle Tennessee State University.

According to the survey, 33 percent of people questioned chose the Predators as their favorite team while 29 percent chose the Tennessee Titans.

The survey found the Titans were still the favorite pro team across the state followed by the Predators and the Memphis Grizzlies.

