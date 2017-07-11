MTSU survey finds Predators favorite pro team in Midstate - WSMV Channel 4

MTSU survey finds Predators favorite pro team in Midstate

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

The Nashville Predators are Middle Tennessee’s favorite sports team according to a new survey released by Middle Tennessee State University.

According to the survey, 33 percent of people questioned chose the Predators as their favorite team while 29 percent chose the Tennessee Titans.

The survey found the Titans were still the favorite pro team across the state followed by the Predators and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.