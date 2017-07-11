Trial underway in 2015 Hadley Park murder case

The incident happened in Hadley Park on 28th Avenue North. (WSMV)

The murder trial is underway for a man accused of killing his fellow Tennessee State University classmate.

Brandon Horton is charged with the March 2015 murder of Craig Lambert in Hadley Park.

For months police thought Lambert, a freshman, was killed by mistake.

The story told to investigators was that Lambert was playing with a cat when his gun accidentally went off killing him.

After witnesses changed their stories several times, the investigation led police to Horton, who was charged with first degree murder.

Horton’s trial will continue on Tuesday.

