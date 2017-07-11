Mother recovered child from kidnapper in Paris, TN - WSMV Channel 4

Mother recovered child from kidnapper in Paris, TN

PARIS, TN (WSMV) -

A mother didn’t wait for police to help her find her kidnapped son on Friday night.

A man pulled the child into his car in a grocery store parking lot.

The child’s mother called police, but then went after the driver.

By the time police arrived, the mother had the suspect’s car blocked and had recovered her son.

The suspect ran from the scene. Police are still searching for him.

