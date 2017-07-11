Sparta business owner charged with fraud

A Tennessee business owner has been charged in a $43 million investment scheme.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jeffery Gentry, who owned and operated Gentry Brothers Tractor Supply and Gentry Auto in Sparta, TN, defrauded investors.

According to a news release, Gentry promised investors high rates of return on investments he said were used to purchase farm equipment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Gentry never intended to invest the funds as promised and used the money for personal gain.

If convicted, Gentry faces up to 20 years in prison on each count and monetary fines.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.