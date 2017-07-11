Spring weather leads to excellent tomato crop

Tomatoes for sale at the Nashville Farmer's Market. (WSMV)

It’s not time for East Nashville’s popular Tomato Arts Festival but looks like there will be an especially nice tomato crop this year.

The spring and early summer weather have allowed for the crop to be exceptional.

Farmers at the Nashville Farmer’s Market on Tuesday were pleased with the product they’re producing.

The farmer said the best thing about his tomatoes are they’re picked today and sold tomorrow.

The Tomato Art Festival in the Five Points neighborhood is Aug. 11 and 12.

