Toby Willis sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping a child

Toby Willis, the dad from TLC’s ‘The Willis Family’ has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping a child about 12 years go.

Toby Willis pled guilty to four counts of child rape on Tuesday in Cheatham County.

He, his wife and his 12 children, whose ages range from 5 to 24, made up a country music band. The group appeared on NBC’s 'America’s Got Talent' before getting a reality show.

The show was canceled shortly after Willis’ arrest in September 2016.

After his guilty plea, Brenda Willis and The Willis Clan’s attorney Bill Speek released a statement.

“The Willis family would like to thank their family, friends, and fans for the outpouring of love and support during this most difficult year. Additionally, the Willis family would like to thank the many members of law enforcement for their details and comprehensive investigation of this matter. Finally, the family would like to thank the District Attorney’s office for their diligence and sensitivity in the handling of this case. The family has remained fully cooperative throughout the investigation. Although the criminal case has concluded with Toby Willis receiving 40 years for the crimes he committed, the impact on the victims will remain much longer. The family is appreciative and grateful that people have respected their need for privacy during this trying time and asks for continued respect as they seek to move forward.”

