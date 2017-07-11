Franklin police release sketch of armed robbery suspect

Franklin Police release the sketch of a suspect in an armed robbery from June. (Photo: Franklin Police Department)

Franklin police have released a new sketch of a man who robbed a pedestrian on the side of the road.

Police said the man was driving a Honda Odyssey van when he pulled over, got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim, demanding money in June.

If you recognize the suspect, call Franklin Police.

