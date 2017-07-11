Man wanted by Metro Police crashes car on Briley Parkway

A man wanted by Metro Police for attempted homicide crashed his car on Briley Parkway Tuesday after he spotted a police helicopter overhead.

According to Metro Police, 26-year-old Tommie Bowie was driving on Briley Parkway near the Gaylord Opryland Resort when he spotted a police helicopter flying above him. He got nervous and crashed his car at McGavock Pike.

Bowie has outstanding warrants for attempted homicide and felon in possession of a weapon. On July 9, he allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend during an argument. He also allegedly fired a shot at her, but she was not hit.

After he crashed, Bowie escaped on foot. There was no police pursuit.

Anyone with information on Bowie's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

