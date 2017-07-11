Fifth man given immunity in Holly Bobo murder case

A fifth man has been granted immunity in the case of murdered nursing student Holly Bobo.

Channel 4 reported last week that Shayne Austin, Jason Autry, Michael Alexander and Victor Dinsmore had been given immunity deals in exchange for their testimony. Jason Kilzer has also been given immunity, Channel 4 learned.

Kilzer has faced statutory rape charges in Decatur County. He has served time for burglary and theft in Henderson County.

In September 2013, Kilzer was indicted in federal court along with Holly Bobo murder suspect Dylan Adams. According to court records, the indictment was in connection with a gun.

According to the indictment, Dylan Adams gave Kilzer the gun, a .38 caliber revolver along with four rounds.

Both Dylan Adams and Kilzer are accused of selling and disposing of the gun, moving it across state lines, and, according to the indictment, the gun's serial number had been removed.

This was not the gun the state recently discovered in the Holly Bobo murder case, according to records.

The recently discovered gun is listed as an Arminius HW5 .32-caliber Smith and Wesson long revolver. In court documents, defense attorneys said they "anticipate the state will attempt to introduce it as the alleged murder weapon."

Defense attorneys have also filed a motion for another change of venue to select a jury from somewhere besides Hardin County. The defense cited Channel 4 News stories.

They said there has been more coverage of this crime than any other in the history of Hardin County.

They also said out of the 70 potential jurors 36 claimed to know about Holly Bobo's murder, including one woman who posted about it on Facebook.

Dozens of motions have been filed. The judge plans to rule on them on Aug. 9, then barring any more delays, the case is set to go to trial on Sept. 11.

Dozens of people have been subpoenaed to appear in court for the trial including Dick Adams, Dana Bobo, Karen Bobo, Clint Bobo and Decatur County Sheriff Keith Bird.

