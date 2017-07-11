Former Tennessee senator pleads not guilty to sexual battery

Toby Willis, the dad from TLC’s ‘The Willis Family’ has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping a child about 12 years go.More >>
Franklin police have released a new sketch of a man who robbed a pedestrian on the side of the road.More >>
The highest-paid Metro general government employee is getting a big raise.More >>
A man wanted by Metro Police for attempted homicide crashed his car on Briley Parkway Tuesday after he spotted a police helicopter overhead.More >>
A former Democratic Tennessee state senator has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual battery.More >>
A pilot project estimated to cost between $250,000 and $300,000 is looking to improve crowding and pedestrian safety on Broadway. Metro Public Works has announced a plan to expand the sidewalk by eight feet on the north side of Broadway from Third to Fourth Avenue.More >>
Police are looking for two armed suspects who shot at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Joelton.More >>
It may feel like the first day of school is weeks away, but Metro Police are already planning for the new school year.More >>
New details about separate bomb threats that forced a school to evacuate -- twice. You may recall, St. Henry School received bomb threats on May 5 and May 15.More >>
Derek Mason believes Vanderbilt is on the rise and wants people to come see for themselves.More >>
