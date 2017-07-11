Metro Police hiring crossing guards for new school year

It may feel like the first day of school is weeks away, but Metro Police are already planning for the new school year.

Police are looking hire around 40 people to fill open school crossing guard positions.

“It’s a great way to get connected with your community, to give back to the community,” said Metro Police Sgt. Mark Denton, who heads the school crossing guard division. “They really are making a huge difference. I mean you can’t find anything more important than protecting children.”

Interested persons would work between 7:15 and 9:15 in the morning and 2:30 and 4:30 in the afternoon, depending on the school. The pay is $12.14 per hour with a bonus at the end of the year. There is also school holiday pay, snow days and school canceled days.

Applicants must pass a physical and drug test and have no criminal history.

