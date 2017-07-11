New details emerge about St. Henry's School bomb threats

Toby Willis, the dad from TLC’s ‘The Willis Family’ has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping a child about 12 years go.More >>
Franklin police have released a new sketch of a man who robbed a pedestrian on the side of the road.More >>
The highest-paid Metro general government employee is getting a big raise.More >>
A man wanted by Metro Police for attempted homicide crashed his car on Briley Parkway Tuesday after he spotted a police helicopter overhead.More >>
A former Democratic Tennessee state senator has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of sexual battery.More >>
A pilot project estimated to cost between $250,000 and $300,000 is looking to improve crowding and pedestrian safety on Broadway. Metro Public Works has announced a plan to expand the sidewalk by eight feet on the north side of Broadway from Third to Fourth Avenue.More >>
Police are looking for two armed suspects who shot at the drive-thru window at a McDonald's in Joelton.More >>
It may feel like the first day of school is weeks away, but Metro Police are already planning for the new school year.More >>
New details about separate bomb threats that forced a school to evacuate -- twice. You may recall, St. Henry School received bomb threats on May 5 and May 15.More >>
Derek Mason believes Vanderbilt is on the rise and wants people to come see for themselves.More >>
It was a group effort, but one Alabama woman and her husband started a human chain to save an entire family that was caught in a riptide just off the coast of Panama City Beach, Florida.More >>
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.More >>
It's been nearly a week since a 9-year-old boy drowned in Shelbyville. Since that tragic day, a homeless man claimed he pulled Dreyton Sims' older brother from the Duck River. But Shelbyville police said Monday that his story doesn't match up with witnesses told them.More >>
Ken Ballard will tell you he's a man of few words. But when it came to his 15-year-old transgender son, he couldn't stay silent. It was hard for him to accept his son's transition, but the Texas father is fighting for his son's right to use the bathroom of his choice.More >>
Athletic sportswear company Adidas has made a woman's shoe for every state in the U.S. and you can get your hands on a pair, but it'll cost you. Check out all 50 state shoes!More >>
Museum workers in New Jersey broke through a Prohibition-era wall and a locked wooden cage to discover over 50 bottles and 42 demijohns of rare Madeira wine dating back as early as 1769.More >>
The man accused of hitting a cyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway admits he was driving the car but said he didn’t know about the collision when it first happened.More >>
Sixteen people are dead following a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi, according to authorities at the crash site.More >>
Police have arrested the driver accused in a hit-and-run crash that injured a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.More >>
