New details emerge about St. Henry's School bomb threats

New details about separate bomb threats that forced a school to evacuate -- twice.

You may recall, St. Henry School received bomb threats on May 5 and May 15.

“School had to shut down, days were lost,” said Rick Musacchio.

Musacchio is a spokesperson with the Catholic Diocese of Nashville, and St. Henry School.

“The authorities have let us know, there's not really a prosecution that they can do, but certainly clarified that both cases were hoaxes," he explains.

An email sent by the principal to parents outlines the chain of events.

On May 5, an emailed threat was sent to the school which was visible on the school's website.

Musacchio said, “We were not able to find out a whole lot about (that threat), but as I understand it, it was someone from the (United Kingdom)."

The second threat -- on May 15 is believed to have been a "copycat" threat. Authorities say the person who called in and emailed that threat was also from the U.K. and was communicating with one of the students at St. Henry School through a chat app.

The reason behind the threat is unknown, and that student has since been expelled.

"One minute, they've got a teenage brain, the next they have a ten-year-old brain," said Denise Alexander - a social worker with "Our Kids” clinic. She specializes in online safety.

Alexander says parents don't need to re-think the wheel when it comes to talking about responsible social media use.

She said, “We’re helping them develop judgment, good judgment, who to trust, who not to trust, and online is not any different.

“Check their messages, look at their texts, see what they're doing, (and) check their history. There are apps and programs that you can get, that can help you with younger children and pre-teens.”

St. Henry School is already looking at ways to use this as a teachable moment.

“The school will be implementing some new internet safety curriculum this fall, talking with students even more clearly than in the past, the dangers of chat rooms, sites, apps, all of that stuff constantly evolves,” said Musacchio.

First day of school at St. Henry School is Thursday August 10.

“Our Kids” clinic has some important information to help parents better monitor their children's social media habits.

These include:

-Explain that the device is yours – not theirs.

-Know the apps and software your child is using.

-Activate safety settings and parental controls on all devices.

-Check your child’s devices at random intervals.

-Every so often, open each app.

-Know your kids aren’t where you think they are online.

-Be aware kids will try to “beat the system.” Many youths create extra accounts parents don’t know about.

-And teach your kids, if you don’t know someone in real life, don’t let them follow you.