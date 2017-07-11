Woman charged with prostitution in Lebanon

A woman with a lengthy criminal history was arrested on prostitution charges in Wilson County on Sunday.

A deputy was patrolling the area when he noticed a car sitting in front of a house on Windy Road.

When the deputy approached the car, he found a man sleeping inside of it.

The man said he dropped off his girlfriend at the home to visit with a friend and had fallen asleep while waiting on her.

The deputy said he saw Sarande Sandra Neza leave the home and get into the passenger seat of the car.

Police searched the car and found a substance believed to be marijuana, along with glass pipes.

Officials said they also found two suitcases in the car containing several condoms, makeup, high-end clothing, lingerie and high-heeled shoes.

Neza reportedly has a lengthy criminal history involving prostitution in Nevada, California, Virginia, Florida and Illinois.

