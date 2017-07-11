Police looking for man who stole walker from Dickson grocery store

The theft happened at Kroger on June 27. (Source: Dickson Police Department)

Police in Dickson are working to find the man who stole someone's walker at a grocery store.

The suspect took the walker from the front lobby of the Kroger on June 27.

Police say the victim is "in desperate need" of his walker.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Chad Fussell at 615-441-9577.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.