Police looking for man who stole walker from grocery store - WSMV Channel 4

Police looking for man who stole walker from Dickson grocery store

Posted: Updated:
The theft happened at Kroger on June 27. (Source: Dickson Police Department) The theft happened at Kroger on June 27. (Source: Dickson Police Department)
DICKSON, TN (WSMV) -

Police in Dickson are working to find the man who stole someone's walker at a grocery store.

The suspect took the walker from the front lobby of the Kroger on June 27.

Police say the victim is "in desperate need" of his walker.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Chad Fussell at 615-441-9577.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police looking for man who stole walker from Dickson grocery storeMore>>

  • Special

    Dickson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Dickson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.